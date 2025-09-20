IFP ExclusiveArchitectureCultural HeritageSelected

October 6, 2025 declared as "Tehran Day"

By IFP Editorial Staff
Tehran’s Public Culture Council has designated October 6, 2025 (14 Mehr 1404 in the Iranian calendar), as “Tehran Day,” marking the city’s historic role in Iran’s constitutional movement and its official recognition as the nation’s capital.

The decision was made during a council meeting held on September 20 at the Tehran Governor’s Office, chaired by Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard, Tehran’s interim Friday prayer leader, and attended by Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian.

Officials said the initiative aims to commemorate key events from 1906, when Mozaffar al-Din Shah Qajar signed the Constitutional Decree in August of that year.

Shortly afterward, on October 7, 1906 (14 Mehr 1285), the first session of the National Consultative Assembly convened at Golestan Palace in the presence of the Qajar monarch. This session laid the foundation for Iran’s first constitution and cemented Tehran’s status as the country’s capital.

Governor Motamedian emphasized that “Tehran Day” would serve as an opportunity to highlight the capital’s historical, cultural, and tourism potential.

Planned events include historical seminars, photography exhibitions, and guided tours to promote public awareness and celebrate Tehran’s heritage.

