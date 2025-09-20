October 6, 2025 declared as “Tehran Day”

The decision was made during a council meeting held on September 20 at the Tehran Governor’s Office, chaired by Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard, Tehran’s interim Friday prayer leader, and attended by Governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian.

Officials said the initiative aims to commemorate key events from 1906, when Mozaffar al-Din Shah Qajar signed the Constitutional Decree in August of that year.

Shortly afterward, on October 7, 1906 (14 Mehr 1285), the first session of the National Consultative Assembly convened at Golestan Palace in the presence of the Qajar monarch. This session laid the foundation for Iran’s first constitution and cemented Tehran’s status as the country’s capital.

Governor Motamedian emphasized that “Tehran Day” would serve as an opportunity to highlight the capital’s historical, cultural, and tourism potential.

Planned events include historical seminars, photography exhibitions, and guided tours to promote public awareness and celebrate Tehran’s heritage.