Tehran’s development faces challenges: President Pezeshkian

Addressing a conference marking Clean Air Day, President Pezeshkian pointed out that while other countries hold emergency meetings for minor land subsidence, Tehran faces subsidence of up to one meter without adequate response.

He criticized the construction of high-rise buildings in narrow streets, which exacerbates the city’s resource and capacity mismatch.

The president stressed the need to halt the creation of imbalances and to reform development policies.

He noted that the first step in addressing these issues is to prevent further imbalances.

He also criticized the lack of implementation of the Clean Air Act, attributing it to the mismatch between resources and consumption.

During the conference, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the alphabet of development is the balance between resources and consumption, which has not been maintained in the development programs pursued by the government, parliament, and judiciary.

He also highlighted the need for honest governance and the importance of public satisfaction in ensuring national power and defeating enemy conspiracies.