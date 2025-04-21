Media WireForeign PolicyReligionSelected

President Pezeshkian offers condolences on death of Pope Francis

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sent his condolences on the death of Pope Francis, paying tribute to the late religious leader for his condemnation of the Israeli genocidal crimes.

In a message on Monday, Pezeshkian offered his condolences to Catholics across the world on the loss of Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88.

The Iranian president hailed the late Pope for devoting his life to the promotion of the teachings of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), especially peace, justice, freedom, interaction among religions, and dialogue for friendship and world security.

Pezeshkian noted that one of the prominent features of the late Christian leader was his humanitarian stances against the anti-human measures in the world, particularly his outspoken condemnation of the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes in Gaza and his call for an end to the massacre of Palestinian women and children.

The president stated that the Iranian nation, a pioneer of establishment of global peace and security as well as dialogue and solidarity among religions, honors the memory of the Pope and asks God to bless his soul.

