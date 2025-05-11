IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Fire erupts at Tehran hotel, 130 evacuated safely

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Firefighters

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a hotel on Mofatteh Street in central Tehran, prompting the evacuation of approximately 130 people, according to the Tehran Fire Department.

The incident was reported at 4:04 a.m. local time to emergency services.

Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, stated that the fire originated in the basement level of the four-story building, specifically in the dry sauna section of the hotel’s spa area, which also included a swimming pool and jacuzzi.

“The fire had primarily engulfed the dry sauna and spread to parts of the false ceiling,” Maleki said. “Thick smoke quickly reached the upper floors, including the lobby.”

Thanks to the swift and coordinated response by emergency crews, all 115 guests and 15 hotel staff members were evacuated safely before sustaining any injuries.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to other parts of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

