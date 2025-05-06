IFP ExclusiveIncidents

Severe weather casualties in Iran rise to 9 dead, 86 injured

By IFP Editorial Staff

Extreme weather events across Iran over the past week have resulted in at least 9 fatalities and 86 injuries, according to the country’s Emergency Medical Services Organization.

Spokesperson Babak Yektaperest reported on Tuesday that, strong winds and lightning strikes caused multiple incidents nationwide.

“Of the total fatalities, five were caused by lightning and four by falling objects due to high winds,” he said.

Tehran Province recorded the highest number of injuries, with 63 people affected. Other provinces with reported injuries include South Khorasan, Kermanshah and Mazandaran.

The severe storms inflicted extensive damage across the country, toppling trees, destroying billboards, damaging building exteriors and roofs, while causing traffic accidents from poor visibility. Lightning strikes killed livestock and the storms worsened air pollution levels.

Authorities continue to advise the public to remain cautious and adhere to safety advisories as the country experiences unstable weather patterns, including high winds, thunderstorms, and lightning.

