Five years after the revival of Lake Urmia, its water level has risen to about 5 billion cubic metres in last spring.

With the return of life to the salt lake, about 20,000 flamingos have also returned to its shores.

However, a group of them were recently stuck in the salt and were unable to move due to the crystallization of salt on their bodies.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the flamingos rescued from the lake: