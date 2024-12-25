Malayer’s mini world: A tourism gem in western Iran

Recognized as the tourism hub of western Iran and Hamadan province, the site has become a major attraction for both domestic and international visitors.

Established in 2010, the complex is set to feature 138 iconic historical landmarks from Iran and around the globe upon completion.

Strategically located alongside Malayer’s expansive “Bam” tourism area and the “Health Road,” Mini World continues to draw significant attention for its unique concept and prime location.

Each year, the Mini World complex welcomes a growing number of visitors eager to explore its meticulously crafted replicas and enjoy its vibrant atmosphere, further cementing its status as a cornerstone of Iran’s tourism industry.

