President Pezeshkian emphasizes Iran’s historic ties with Republic of Azerbaijan ahead of visit to Baku

By IFP Editorial Staff
Masoud Pezeshkian

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed the deep-rooted cultural, historical, and religious ties between Iran and neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan, stating that the two nations are “parts of one body” with shared interests built on age-old friendship.

In a coordination meeting ahead of his official visit to Baku, President Pezeshkian said on Wednesday, “The Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran are parts of one body, with peoples on both sides of the border sharing extensive mutual interests rooted in millennia-old bonds of deep friendship and common values.”

The high-level meeting, chaired by President Pezeshkian, brought together Iran’s foreign, roads, energy, tourism, communications, and agriculture ministers, as well as the Central Bank governor, political advisors, and governors of border provinces.

Officials reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade, energy, transportation, and tourism.

The president highlighted the “vast and diverse” potential for deeper ties, expressing optimism that ongoing efforts to resolve misunderstandings would soon lead to a significant boost in relations.

He emphasized that strengthening government, private-sector, and people-to-people collaborations could rapidly advance economic and cultural exchanges.

The Iranian president will travel to Baku on Monday at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the Iranian presidential office confirmed the date on Wednesday.

The official visit, described by Tehran as opening “a new chapter” in bilateral relations, is expected to focus on boosting trade and cross-border cooperation between the neighboring nations.

