Iran’s FM lauds cooperation with China against unilateralism

Araqchi, who is in Beijing at the official invitation of his Chinese counterpart, met on Wednesday morning with Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and China’s First Vice Premier. During the meeting, he reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy of prioritizing Asia in its foreign relations.

Araqchi referred to China as a strategic and reliable partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, including within frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

The two sides exchanged views on ways to accelerate the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China.

Araqchi also briefed Ding Xuexiang on the progress of the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the US, emphasizing that despite past bitter experiences, the Islamic Republic of Iran has engaged in diplomacy with goodwill and seriousness.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further highlighted the ongoing genocide by the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and its warmongering in the region, as well as repeated US aggressions against Yemen.

He stressed the urgent need for an effective global response to prevent further violations of international law.

Ding Xuexiang, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the expansion of comprehensive Iran-China relations across all fields and described the strategic partnership between the two countries as highly significant.

The Chinese Vice Premier emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between Iran and China to uphold multilateralism and the rule of law in international affairs.

He reiterated China’s support for Iran’s efforts to lift sanctions and engage in dialogue on the nuclear issue.