Wife: Iranian political detainee Tajzadeh makes phone call with incarcerated opposition leaders Mousavi, Rahnavard

The news was confirmed by Tajzadeh’s wife, Fakhr al-Sadat Mohtashamipour, in a social media post on Tuesday.

Mohtashamipour stated that her husband called her from Evin Prison, expressing joy over the rare conversation.

She described the contact as a “positive step” toward resolving the long-standing isolation of the detained Green Movement leaders.

The development follows reports of security personnel withdrawing from the home of Mehdi Karroubi, another opposition leader under house arrest, as noted by Karroubi’s son on Tuesday.

Mousavi, Rahnavard, and Karroubi have been confined since 2011 following their objection to the outcome of the 2009 presidential election that triggered deadly demonstrations by his supporters.

Tajzadeh, a former deputy interior minister and advisor to reformist former president Mohammad Khatami, is serving a prison sentence for “assembly and propaganda against the state.”

No official comment has been issued by Iranian authorities yet regarding the reported phone calls.