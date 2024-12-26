EU members skeptical about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine: RFE/RL

“There are two reasons why you shouldn’t believe that European soldiers will be on Ukrainian territory. First, the Russians will not accept it. Second, it will be hard to sell this to the European population,” an unnamed EU diplomat told the news agency.

The diplomat added that sending Western troops to “die in Ukraine” would play into the hands of the “populists”.

RFE/RL quoted another unnamed EU official as saying the deployment of foreign soldiers remains a long shot.

“It is a good idea. However, it is enough to look at the skepticism in the Czech Republic and Poland – the countries expected to provide many soldiers – to see that it will be a hard sell,” the source said.

An EU diplomat told RFE/RL that Ukraine can expect “a rough landing” in the coming year.

“There are no good scenarios,” the source added, suggesting that the conflict is heading towards something similar to the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements, which temporarily ended the large-scale fighting in Donbass.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk accords as one of the root causes of the conflict. Both Russia and Ukraine have so far rejected the idea of an unconditional ceasefire.

According to multiple news reports, European leaders have discussed potentially dispatching peacekeepers after a ceasefire is reached.

Politico reported that presidents Emmanuel Macron of France and Donald Tusk of Poland planned to exchange views on the matter during a meeting in Warsaw earlier this month. Tusk later told journalists that Poland had no plans for such actions. French officials previously floated the idea of sending military instructors and personnel that could help with demining.

Russia has warned that it would treat Western soldiers in Ukraine as legitimate targets. Putin has stated that foreign military aid to Kiev is already tantamount to the direct participation of NATO in the conflict.