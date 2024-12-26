Syria’s new rulers say 14 policemen killed in ambush by forces loyal to ex-gov’t

Interior Minister Mohammed Abdul Rahman said on Thursday that “remnants” of the al-Assad government in Tartous had killed 14 police members and wounded 10 others, promising to crack down on “anyone who dares to undermine Syria’s security or endanger the lives of its citizens”.

Security forces launched an operation on Thursday against pro-Assad “militias” in Tartous, state news agency SANA reported, with the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor reporting arrests of several persons in connection with the deadly ambush.

The operation had already succeeded in “neutralising a certain number” of armed men loyal to toppled president al-Assad, SANA added.

The attack came as protests took place in several cities after a video showing the vandalising of an Alawite shrine in the city of Aleppo circulated online on Wednesday. Police had imposed curfews in Homs, Latakia, Jableh and Tartous until 8am (05:00 GMT).

The Interior Ministry announced on its official Telegram account that the video, which showed armed men walking inside the shrine and posing near human bodies, dated back to the rebel offensive on Aleppo in late November.

The ministry noted the violence was carried out by unknown groups, adding whoever was circulating the video now appeared to be seeking to incite sectarian strife.

State media reported citing residents of Homs that demonstrations in the city were led by members of the minority Alawite and Shia Muslim religious communities.

Some residents said the demonstrations were linked to pressure and violence in recent days aimed at members of the Alawite minority, a sect long seen as loyal to al-Assad, who was toppled by opposition fighters led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group earlier this month.

Al-Assad, who took over as president after his father died in 2000, fled to Russia after opposition fighters captured Damascus on December 8, ending more than five decades of Baath party rule.

The country’s new leaders have repeatedly promised to protect minority religious groups, who fear for their rights under the new administration.

Several people are believed to have been killed and wounded in a separate attack by the former government forces in the coastal region, according to the Interior Ministry.