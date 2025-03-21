Russian president sends letter to new Syrian leadership

The message comes after a recent surge of violence in the war-torn country, which Moscow has strongly condemned while calling for swift action to resolve the crisis.

According to Peskov, in his message to the Syrian leader, Putin expressed “his support for efforts to swiftly stabilize the situation in the country in the interest of preserving its sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.”

Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to fostering “practical” cooperation with Damascus on a full range of bilateral issues, “with the goal of strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Syrian relations,” the presidential spokesman added.

Syria’s Mediterranean coast was gripped by the worst wave of violence in early March after clashes erupted between newly formed security forces and local militias, which Western media have labeled as loyalists of former Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Alawite Muslim minority, to which Assad belongs, has allegedly launched an uprising against the new government in Latakia and Tartus provinces. The violence has been concentrated in Alawite-populated areas.

As the situation deteriorated, Russia and the US called for a closed United Nations Security Council meeting on March 10 to address reports of mass civilian killings. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 1,500 civilians have been killed, most of them Alawites. Numerous extremely graphic videos circulating online claimed to show the new security forces torturing and executing civilians, including women and children, in broad daylight.

Syria’s transitional government later declared the end of its military operation in the affected areas. It also announced a plan to target supporters of the former leadership, blaming them for the ongoing crisis.

The Syrian government collapsed in late 2024 after militant forces opposing then-President Assad launched a swift and unexpected offensive, seizing control of Damascus within days. The country’s military disintegrated during the assault and has since been replaced by newly formed security forces.

Despite granting Assad asylum after his ouster, Russia remains engaged with Syria’s new leadership, maintaining operations at Khmeimim Airbase and a logistical support center in Tartus.