The heart of the festive cheer can be felt on Mirzaye Shirazi Street in north of Tehran, where shops are filled with vibrant Christmas trees, sparkling ornaments, and all sorts of celebratory items.

The city’s spirit of togetherness shines brightly as everyone comes together to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25th.

The period is a heartfelt reminder of the bonds that unite Iranians, regardless of their diverse backgrounds and beliefs.