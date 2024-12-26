IRGC says Yemeni strikes changed Israel’s calculations

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, who is also the head of the IRGC’s Public Relations Department, made the remarks on Thursday amid the Israeli regime’s onslaught against Syria and Yemen’s constant air attacks on the occupied territories.

“The powerful measures by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement showed that the resistance front is self-reliant and independent in various fields and enjoys unparalleled capabilities to respond to the crimes of the Zionist regime,” he said.

He added that global media are targeting the resistance and disseminating propaganda against it in order to silence its voice.

The IRGC commander stressed the need to form a broad media front to confront movement opposing the resistance front in an innovative way.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, which has so far killed at least 45,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Ansarullah has been also targeting ships linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom to force an end to the Tel Aviv regime’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have stressed they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.