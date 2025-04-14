UK says E3 supports Iran-US negotiations

In a post on X on Sunday, Falconer hailed the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in the Omani capital of Muscat as an “important first step.”

“I’m glad to be in Muscat to welcome the important first step in Oman between US-Iran in seeking a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear problem,” he wrote.

Falconer, who also serves as minister for West Asia and North Africa, warned that time remains short.

“The UK, alongside E3 partners, stand ready to support,” he emphasized.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Steve Witkoff, the US president’s special envoy for West Asia affairs, led the first round of indirect talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday.

Both sides described the talks as positive and constructive, with Araghchi saying that the next round is expected to take place on April 19 at the same level.

In 2018 and during his first term in office, Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a previous agreement on Iran’s nuclear program – formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and launched a maximum pressure campaign against the country.

Trump restored that policy after returning to the White House for a second term in January, but he has since signaled a willingness to make a new deal to replace the JCPOA.