Iranians celebrating Mother’s Day

The dual celebration falls on the 20th of Jamadi al-Thani on the Islamic calendar, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded as the paragon of virtue in Islam.

Families show their appreciation by giving gifts and flowers to mothers and women, expressing their love and gratitude.

Schools, government offices, and organizations hold special ceremonies to recognize the achievements and contributions of women in various fields.

Various Iranian officials in their messages for the occasion, highlighted the importance of women’s roles both at home and in the broader society and acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of mothers and emphasized the need to support women’s empowerment and rights.