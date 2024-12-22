IFP ExclusiveCultural HeritageSelected

Iranians celebrating Mother’s Day

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranians are celebrating Mother's Day and Women's Day together on Sunday, honoring the invaluable role of women in society and family.

The dual celebration falls on the 20th of Jamadi al-Thani on the Islamic calendar, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad, who is regarded as the paragon of virtue in Islam.

Families show their appreciation by giving gifts and flowers to mothers and women, expressing their love and gratitude.

Schools, government offices, and organizations hold special ceremonies to recognize the achievements and contributions of women in various fields.

Various Iranian officials in their messages for the occasion, highlighted the importance of women’s roles both at home and in the broader society and acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of mothers and emphasized the need to support women’s empowerment and rights.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks