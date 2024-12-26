Biden directs Pentagon to ‘continue its surge’ of arms deliveries to Ukraine

Russia launched 78 missiles and 106 drones on Dec. 25, striking multiple cities and causing damage. Kharkiv endured “massive fire” from ballistic missiles, leaving six injured, according to local authorities.

Biden condemned the attacks and pledged continued support for Ukraine until it defeats Russian aggression.

“The Ukrainian people deserve to live in peace and safety,” Biden said.

He added that hundreds of air defense missiles have already been sent to Ukraine in recent months, with additional deliveries underway.

Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defenses.

“The United States will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in its defense against Russian forces,” he stated.

The strikes on Dec. 25 caused significant damage, prompting emergency blackouts in several Oblasts of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, confirmed that Russian strikes severely damaged equipment at thermal power plants, though the locations were not disclosed.

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, also criticized the assault, calling Christmas a “time of peace”.