Trump blasts Zelensky for Russia’s war against Ukraine

“That’s a war that should have never been allowed to start. Joe Biden could have stopped it, and Zelensky should have stopped it, and Vladimir Putin should have never started it. Everybody’s to blame,” Trump said in the Oval Office sitting next to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.

“This was Biden’s war, and I’m trying to stop it,” Trump added.

After his earlier comment about Putin starting the war, Trump went on to suggest Zelensky did when asked about his offer to purchase more patriot missile systems.

“Listen, when you start a war, you gotta know that you can win the war, right? You don’t start a war with someone who’s 20 times your size and then hope people give you some missiles,” Trump stated.

The remarks came as Prosecutor’s Office of Sumy Oblast reported the Russian attack on the city center of Sumy killed 35 people.

The attack occurred on Palm Sunday and is one of the deadliest on Sumy.

Sumy, a city close to the Russia-Ukraine border, has been the target of constant strikes since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russia used cluster munitions in the attack, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on April 13.

An 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man are among the killed, the report read.

One hundred twenty people, including 105 adults and 15 children, also sought medical assistance. Forty-three victims, nine of whom are children, are currently undergoing inpatient treatment, according to Sumy City Council.

European leaders widely condemned the attack.