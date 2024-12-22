IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesTourism

The majestic Eagle’s Nest; Kangelo Castle in Iran’s Savadkuh

By IFP Editorial Staff

Perched on a massive rock in the village of Kangelo, 39 kilometers from Pol Sefid in Savadkuh County, stands one of Iran’s historical treasures, Kangelo Castle, also known as the Eagle of Mazandaran, in northern Iran.

Rising 1811 meters above sea level, the majestic fortress earned its nickname from its lofty and commanding position.

The castle’s exterior is dominated by a colossal stone arm, with watchtowers strategically placed in the center and on both sides. Inside, the once grand two-story structure, built in a circular fashion, now lies in ruins, whispering tales of its glorious past.

The primary materials used in its construction were rough stone, lime mortar, and pebbles.

Despite its dilapidated state, Kangelo Castle remains a symbol of resilience and history.

The castle stands as a testament to the architectural ingenuity and historical significance of the region in northern Iran, inviting visitors to step back in time and imagine the life within its walls.

