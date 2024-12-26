Israeli killing of Gaza journalists ‘war crime’: Iran

“The occupying forces’ attack on the journalists’ vehicle is undoubtedly a war crime,” Baqaei said on Thursday.

He added that journalists and media personnel working in conflict zones are considered to be civilians and must therefore be immune from any attack under the international humanitarian law.

The Iranian spokesman called on the International Court of Justice to add Israel’s latest crime to the regime’s case of genocide regarding its criminal acts in the occupied Palestine.

He pointed to the killing of more than 200 journalists during 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and emphasized that it falls within the regime’s bids to stop awareness of the global public opinion about the extent of the crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The Iranian diplomat warned that the continuation of Israel’s blatant violations of the international humanitarian law in Gaza and lack of an appropriate response from relevant responsible global bodies in dealing with such crimes could seriously discredit international norms and rules pertaining to war.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.