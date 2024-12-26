Featured NewsForeign PolicyMedia Wire

Israeli killing of Gaza journalists ‘war crime’: Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei has strongly condemned an Israeli air attack on Gaza refugee camp which led to the death of at least five Palestinian journalists, calling it a war crime.

“The occupying forces’ attack on the journalists’ vehicle is undoubtedly a war crime,” Baqaei said on Thursday.

He added that journalists and media personnel working in conflict zones are considered to be civilians and must therefore be immune from any attack under the international humanitarian law.

The Iranian spokesman called on the International Court of Justice to add Israel’s latest crime to the regime’s case of genocide regarding its criminal acts in the occupied Palestine.

He pointed to the killing of more than 200 journalists during 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and emphasized that it falls within the regime’s bids to stop awareness of the global public opinion about the extent of the crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

The Iranian diplomat warned that the continuation of Israel’s blatant violations of the international humanitarian law in Gaza and lack of an appropriate response from relevant responsible global bodies in dealing with such crimes could seriously discredit international norms and rules pertaining to war.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks