Vank Church, Jolfa district in Iran’s Isfahan decorated for New Year

With the start of the New Year celebrations, people in Isfahan join their Armenian compatriots at Vank Church to welcome the New Year together.

Iran is home to a diverse population, including various religious minorities such as Christians.

These communities have representatives in the Iranian Parliament and are free to practice their religious ceremonies within the framework of the law.

While some Iranian Christians celebrate Christmas in Iran on December 25 and New Year’s Day on January 1, Armenians celebrate Christmas on January 6 at the same time as the Epiphany.