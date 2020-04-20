COVID-19 Epidemic under Control in Iran: Official

Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, said many good developments have taken place in the domain of production of new devices in the country to fight COVID -19 epidemic.

“We are seeing excellent developments in the production of reliable medical equipment such as ventilators and different apparatuses used in theatre,” said Sattari.

“These companies have now received the necessary licenses and can even export their products to Europe,” he noted.

“With knowledge-based companies mass-producing masks and disinfectants … we have no problems in that regard,” he added.

The official underlined thousands of clinical tests along with hundreds of research studies have been conducted to help diagnose the disease and treat coronavirus patients.

“The findings of these studies have helped us get a good understanding of the disease caused by the coronavirus as well as ways of treating it, and, moreover, resulted in knowledge-based companies producing all the necessary medical equipment,” he added.

Sattari noted knowledge-based companies and institutes are pressing ahead with their research work in the field of coronavirus, and expressed hope new findings will help control and tackle the disease more effectively and accurately.