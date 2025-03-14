UN human rights rapporteur for Palestine granted Iran’s Dr. Taghi Ebtekar Award

In an official letter, the center praised Albanese for her efforts in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and recognized her exceptional work in documenting and reporting on the atrocities committed in the region.

The award, named in honor of the late Iranian environmentalist Dr. Taghi Ebtekar, is presented annually to individuals whose work aligns with the values of peace, environmental sustainability, and human rights.

In the commendation letter, the founder and head of the center, Massoumeh Ebtekar, stated, “On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Dr. Taghi Ebtekar Award, our center has selected you as the international recipient of this award for 2025.”

The letter highlighted Albanese’s unwavering dedication, courage, and tireless efforts in exposing the injustices faced by the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

The letter further emphasized that Albanese’s 2024 report, titled “Genocide for Colonial Destruction,” has set a clear standard for justice and peace in today’s world.

It described her commitment to combating racism and genocide as a “beacon of hope for humanity” during these challenging times.