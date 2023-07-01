Saturday, July 1, 2023
Rights chief: Iran will soon launch court process over Gen. Soleimani assassination by US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s top human rights official says a court process will soon be launched into the case of the assassination of the anti-terror icon Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the US military in early 2020.

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and deputy head of the Iranian Judiciary, told the Iranian Students News Agency, ISNA, an indictment had earlier been issued in the case and the trial process would start soon.

He said three judges had been named to supervise the legal case and they would begin their task soon.

Earlier this year, Gharibabadi said 94 Americans face accusations in the case, including former US President Donald Trump, who ordered the assassination.

In May, Tehran’s prosecutor general issued a guilty plea for over 70 people including Trump, his secretary of state Mike Pompeo and general Frank Mckenzie former commander of the United States Central Command in connection with the assassination of General Soleimani in 2020.

Iran and Iraq have also set up a joint judicial committee to investigate the case.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone attack in Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

