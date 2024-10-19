Media WireForeign Policy

US must be held accountable for any Israeli attack: Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said that the United States should be held accountable for any potential Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic.

In a social media post, Araghchi said on Friday night that anybody with knowledge or understanding of how and when Israel was going to attack Iran should be held accountable for the casualties.

Araghchi also said this will apply to anyone who provides the means and backing for such an attack.

He was referring to comments from US President Biden saying that he had a better idea of how and when Israel would attack Iran.

Iran fired a barrage of missiles towards at the Israeli entity’s military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1.

The military operation came in response to the regime’s assassination of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance front and a commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). Tel Aviv has promised to strike Iran in response to Iran’s missile attack.

