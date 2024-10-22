US shouldering responsibility for enabling potential Israeli attack against Iran: Envoy

Iravani made the remarks in a letter addressed to the UN Security Council on Monday after US President Joe Biden said during a press conference in Berlin that he was aware of “how and when Israel intends to launch an attack against the Islamic Republic.”

The envoy called the remarks “profoundly alarming and provocative”, saying they indicated the US’s “tacit approval and explicit support for Israel’s unlawful military aggression against Iran”.

Iravani added the support, which has seen Washington arming Tel Aviv with technical expertise and advanced weaponry, “would make the US government ‘complicit’ in any Israeli aggression against Iran and its consequences.”

The Israeli regime, which enjoys all-out political and military support on the part of the United States, its biggest ally, has been threatening to attack the Iranian territory in response to the country’s retaliatory strike against the occupied Palestinian territories in early October.

The retaliation saw Iran targeting the Zionist entity’s military and intelligence bases in reprisal for the regime’s deadly acts of aggression against the regional countries, including the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has defended the retaliation as a legitimate act of self-defense that took place after a long period of self-restraint.

Washington, Iravani reminded, was already complicit in the Israeli regime’s October 2023-present genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and deadly escalation against Lebanon due to its providing Tel Aviv with ample military support.

The support that emboldens the Israeli regime to commit further acts of regional aggression contradicts the US’s consistent claims of backing de-escalation in the region, the envoy noted.

Iravani called on the Security Council to unequivocally condemn such reckless behavior on the part of the American administration and demand it to rather fulfill its obligations under international law and the UN Charter.