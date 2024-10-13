Iran condemns ‘illegal and unjustified’ US sanctions on energy sector

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghai stated that Iran’s missile attacks against the Zionist regime were lawful and in accordance with international law, exercising the inherent right of self-defense.

He criticized the US for imposing sanctions on several companies and ships allegedly involved in transporting Iranian oil products, calling it a form of ‘payoff’ to the rogue Israeli regime.

The spokesperson highlighted the United States’ destructive and negative role in the security and stability of West Asia.

He noted, “The US, as the main political supporter and primary supplier of weapons used by Israel in the genocide in Gaza and the aggression against Lebanon, is complicit in the most severe international crimes committed by Israel. “

“Imposing sanctions on Iran under the pretext of supporting Israel not only creates international responsibility for the US government but also emboldens the occupying regime to continue its slaughter of innocents and threatening regional and global peace and security,” the spokesperson added.

Baghai emphasized Iran’s right to respond appropriately to US sanctions.

“The US regime’s addiction to the policy of maximum pressure and threats against the Iranian nation will not affect the Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, and citizens against any aggressive actions and foreign intrusions.”

The United States has imposed sanctions on companies and vessels that are allegedly engaged in trading and transporting Iranian oil, following Tehran’s recent missile attack on Israel.

Tehran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel on October 1 in retaliation for the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian general in Beirut.

The measures add Iran’s oil and petrochemical industries to a list of sectors that Washington says Tehran uses to fund its ballistic missiles and nuclear programmes, allowing further sanctions against them.

But Iranian oil and petrochemicals are already under heavy US sanctions.

The most recent penalties appear to be aimed at tightening the enforcement of the restrictions on Iranian exports, while sending a message of support for Israel after the missile attack.