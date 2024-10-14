Iran says indirect contacts with US halted due to regional tensions

Araghchi, speaking in Muscat, where he is holding talks on the ongoing Israeli crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, stated on Monday that there is currently no room for such indirect negotiations, which had previously been facilitated by Oman.

Referring to the specific regional circumstances, the top diplomat acknowledged Oman’s ongoing efforts in addressing regional issues, including its positive role in mediating between Iran and the US, whether through the exchange of messages or setting the stage for talks.

He added that due to the current crisis and the special circumstances in the region, the process has been halted. Future decisions on whether to re-engage will be made after further assessment.

Araghchi also noted that during his trip to Oman, the Islamic Republic clearly communicated its positions, to be relayed to all relevant countries, including the US and European states.

The minister emphasized that while Iran is fully prepared for war, it does not seek conflict, believing that diplomacy should be the first course of action to prevent war.