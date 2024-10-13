US putting its forces at risk by sending them to Israel: Iran

“While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests,” he wrote in a post on X.

Araghchi noted the United States has sent record volumes of arms to Israel during its war on the Gaza Strip.

Washington is putting lives of its soldiers at risk by deploying them to Israel in order to operate US missile systems.

The comments come amid news reports that the US is considering sending its advanced THAAD missile defence system to Israel in order to defend it against a potential Iranian response to a looming Israeli attack on Iran. The system requires US personnel on the ground to operate it.