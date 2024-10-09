Israel dragging West Asia into war to manipulate US presidential election: Iran

“The occupying regime’s haste in dragging the whole region into an ever-expanding war is primarily aimed at malignantly manipulating the US upcoming elections,” Esmail Baghaei said in a post on X on Wednesday.

“At the same time, the US security agencies are falsely accusing Iran of trying to interfere in the country’s internal affairs. What an absurd twist of facts,” he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman made the remarks after an annual assessment by the Department of Homeland Security alleged that Iran, Russia and China are trying to influence the November vote, including by employing artificial intelligence to disseminate fake or divisive information.

In reaction to the assessment, Baghaei on Friday rejected the accusations as “baseless”, saying Washington, with a record of interference in other countries’ affairs, is “in no position” to make such claims against the Islamic Republic.

Back in August, the campaign of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump claimed that it had been hacked, pinning the blame on Iran without providing evidence.

The FBI and other US agencies have also alleged that Iranian hackers had sought to interest President Joe Biden’s campaign in information stolen from Trump’s campaign, and had sent unsolicited emails to people associated with the then-Democratic candidate.

At the time, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations roundly refuted the allegations about the Islamic Republic’s interference in the 2024 US presidential election, calling the assertion “unsubstantiated”.

It added the Islamic Republic does not accord any credence to the accusations, emphasizing that it has no intent or motive to meddle in the American election.