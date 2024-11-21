Anti-Iran human rights resolution at UNGA politically-motivated: Spokesman

Baghaei has slammed the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly for adopting an anti-Iran resolution under the pretext of human rights.

He condemned the move as hypocritical and a clear example of using human rights as a tool for illegitimate political goals.

The spokesperson criticized the resolution, which was proposed by Canada, the US, Germany, the UK, and several other Western states, accusing them of being human rights violators and accomplices in the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime.

Baghaei emphasized that the resolution is the manifestation of the complete hypocrisy of its designers and is a clear indication of reducing the noble concept of human rights to a tool for political pressure against independent nations.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to preserve and promote human rights.

The spokesperson pointed out that the racist Israeli regime was a co-sponsor of the resolution, calling it a major political and ethical scandal for its Western sponsors and a sign of their disregard for the noble concept of human rights, thereby making international institutions devoid of their existential philosophy.

Baghaei also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a democratic system based on the principled policies enshrined in its Constitution, is committed to preserving and promoting human rights and fulfilling its international obligations.

He highlighted Iran’s constructive engagement with the UN’s human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner and treaty bodies, and affirmed that the cooperation will continue in the future.

The draft resolution, approved by a vote of 77 in favor, 28 against as well as 66 abstentions on Wednesday, came after the committee, providing no evidence, accused Iran of “violation of its international obligations,” and claimed that “respect for human rights” had deteriorated in the country.