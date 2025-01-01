Official: There’re 23k victims of terrorism in Iran

On Wednesday, during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s senior anti-terrorism commander, Qaribabadi added that the previous figure for terrorism victims in Iran was 17,000, based on documentation and findings from previous years.

However, this new figure has been recorded based on research and documentation from responsible institutions in the Islamic Republic of Iran and is not limited to the past.

The ceremony was attended by a number of families of terror victims, martyred diplomats, officials, ambassadors, and representatives from foreign countries at the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Qaribabadi stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to combat terrorism against its citizens and hold accountable those responsible and their supporters.

He emphasized that Iran will not allow terrorists to move freely in the safe havens of host countries, engaging in terror activities, and is open to cooperation with any interested country in this regard.

The Deputy for Legal and International Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described terrorism as a threat to the entire global community and stated that combating this phenomenon requires a collective response and global solidarity.

He also said it is shameful and regrettable that some in power, have turned terrorism into one of their foreign policy tools, similar to human rights.