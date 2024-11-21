President Pezeshkian criticizes western hypocrisy on human rights

Referring to the support provided by so-called human rights advocates to the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian said, “I cannot believe that those issuing resolutions and statements against the Iranian nation are genuinely defending the rights of people or humanity. Shame on the human rights that you defend.”

The president emphasized the importance of unity among Iranians, stating, “If we stand together, no power will dare to threaten our people or our country.”

Criticizing the United States and Europe, Pezeshkian declared, “The same countries that preach human rights remain silent when women, children, and the elderly are massacred in Gaza and Palestine. Are they truly human? Do they care about human rights? I do not believe so.”

Pezeshkian, in response to the political and hostile behavior of European countries toward Iran, stated: “We have repeatedly declared that we hold no hostility toward any country and seek to expand our relations with the world. However, we will certainly not succumb to pressure; ‘We neither impose our will on others nor accept coercion from anyone.’”

His remarks reflect a broader frustration with international hypocrisy, particularly from nations imposing sanctions or resolutions against Iran while turning a blind eye to violence in the region. Pezeshkian reiterated the importance of domestic solidarity to counter these external challenges.