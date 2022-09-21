Iran warns against meddlesome behavior of West over Mahsa Amini

Kanaani had advised those to avoid opportunistic behavior and using the issue of human rights as a tool.

He said countries that are notorious in the world for their long history of war-mongering and violence have no merits to lecture others on human rights.

Kanaani added that the US is the biggest violator of the rights of the Iranian people as it has stuck to the failed policy of maximum pressure and to its economic terrorism.

He also said the US is in no position to make unproven claims and adopt deceptive policies to portray itself as the sympathizer and supporter of the Iranian people.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that human rights have a special value and inherent standing for Iran in accordance with its religious and historical beliefs and values.

Kanaani also said it’s regrettable that some countries use human rights as a tool and for political leverage and try to use an incident that is under investigation as an opportunity to pursue their political goals and desires against the people and government of Iran.

He said the Western countries’ double standards and their turning a blind eye to continued crimes by their allies in different parts of the world including against the oppressed people of Palestine only further expose the hypocrisy of the West regarding the issue of human rights.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman died a few days ago after she was arrested by the Iranian police for ‘not observing Islamic dress code’.

She had a heart attack while in police detention.

Her death has caused uproar nationwide with many accusing police of mistreatment. Police deny this.