Iran dismisses Western rights resolution as invalid, illegitimate

Nasser Kanaani said that the resolution was worthless and unacceptable amid Western countries’ indifference to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza which is “a dishonor for them and shows their open hypocrisy and sheer lies in defense of human rights.”

Kanaani added, “How can the United States and some Western countries not see the massacre of children and women by the Israeli regime in Gaza and instead issue a resolution against Iran by repeating unfounded accusations based on false information and dishonest generalizations?”

The Iranian spokesperson highlighted the US, Canada and some other Western countries’ all-out support for Israel to commit “war crimes and genocide” against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

“These countries are not in a position to give human rights recommendations to the Iranian government and people,” he stated.

The spokesperson also censured the provisions of the resolution as “one-sided” and “unrealistic”, saying the move by its initiators was meant to abuse the concepts and high values of human rights in order to push forward their short-sighted political goals. He added the resolution lacks any legitimacy or validity.

Kanaani elaborated the Islamic Republic of Iran” is ready to engage in constructive dialogues and cooperation with all legitimate international mechanisms and countries interested in bolstering and truly backing human rights within the framework of mutual respect, equality of countries, as well as justice and fairness away from political motives.”