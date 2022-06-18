Iranian judiciary urges freedom of Iranians held in Europe

Kazem Gharibabadi said jailed Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi has diplomatic immunity under international law and his detention in Germany and also holding him under dire conditions for 101 days are a violation of the 1963 Vienna Convention that governs consular rules.

He said that also holds true for the diplomat’s transfer to Belgium and the ruling against him at a court there under such circumstances.

Gharibabadi noted that Iran views the court in which Assadi was put on trial as illegal and unfair.

The Iranian Judiciary’s deputy chief said he wrote a letter to the UN high commissioner for human rights and demanded his intervention in Assadi’s case and push for his release.

On Hamid Nouri’s case, Gharibabadi said the Iranian nation’s rights have been violated and his detention is absolutely illegal.

He criticized the Swedish court for trying Nouri, saying it took over a year for the court to indict Nouri because they had no proof against him.

Gharibabadi added that Nouri has been mistreated in Sweden.

He said those who leveled accusations against Nouri are members of terrorist groups that have hatched a plot against him with the support of the Swedish government.

Assadollah Assadi is on trial for allegedly trying to orchestrate an attack on the anti-Iranian Mojahedin Khalq terrorist group’s members in Europe.

Hamid Nouri has been also accused of rights violations in the 1980s.