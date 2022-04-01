Iran rejects UN rights resolution as totally unacceptable and illegal

Khatibzadeh said the drafting of the resolution by Britain and other Western governments and their repetition of unfounded claims are based on wrong and malicious information.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman referred to efforts by Western governments to continue their Irano-phobic project and defamation of the Islamic Republic. Khatibzadeh said these countries who have a long track record of gross rights violations including through arms sales to despotic and occupying regimes, have turned the issue of human rights into a tool to satisfy their political greed and achieve their political goals.

Khatibzadeh added that such immoral and unjustified moves will not only fail to help improve the human rights situation and respect for them at the global level, but it also gives rise to negative stereotyping and political libeling against nations and have caused serious damage to the real meaning of human rights.

Khatibzadeh added that the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the move by the British government and other drafters of this resolution that is a blatant example of abusing the lofty concepts and values of human rights for the purpose of bigoted political goals and considers it as lacking any legal value and effect.

He noted that the resolution extends the mission of the special rapporteur on Iran.

Khatibzadeh noted that the recent reports show the rapporteur acts according to the British, Zionist and US drafters of the resolution and has turned the UN’s human rights mechanisms into a tool to achieve the heinous and illegal goals of the foregoing regimes.

Khatibzadeh said those governments who themselves violate the rights of other nations have lost the moral ground to judge the human rights situation in a country and that they must be held accountable for their crimes and gross violations of human rights.

Khatibzadeh reiterated that those who drafted this resolution must first condemn the US actions in line with its economic terrorism and its move to intensify the unilateral, oppressive sanctions and their destructive impact on the access of Iranians to basic needs such as medical equipment and items during the Covid pandemic.