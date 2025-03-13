Parviz, one of world’s oldest chimpanzees, dies at over 70

According to the public relations office of Eram Zoo, where Parviz had lived since the zoo’s establishment, the beloved chimpanzee passed away peacefully while resting in his enclosure.

Dr. Ali Taheri, the zoo’s veterinarian, noted that in the past ten days, Parviz had shown signs of weakness and loss of appetite. Medical examinations revealed a severe arrhythmia, extremely weak pulse, and pale mucous membranes, indicating significant age-related health decline.

Previously, Eram Zoo’s director, Ghasem Mohammadi, stated that approximately 60 percent of the zoo’s animals are elderly. Efforts had been made to transfer the aging chimpanzee group to a specialized sanctuary in Kenya and bring in a younger troop, but these negotiations have yet to be finalized.

Parviz, a familiar presence at the zoo for decades, had even appeared in a feature film during his lifetime.

Chimpanzees share approximately 98.6 percent of their genetic makeup with humans, making them our closest living relatives in the animal kingdom. Their intelligence, complex social behaviors, and ability to use tools distinguish them as one of the most remarkable species. Parviz’s presence at Eram Zoo offered visitors a rare opportunity to observe these extraordinary primates up close.