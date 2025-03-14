IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Official: Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran despite US restrictions

By IFP Editorial Staff
The CEO of Iran’s Tavanir Company has announced that Iraq will continue importing electricity from Iran based on a bilateral agreement between the two countries, despite the US decision to revoke Iraq’s exemption for importing Iranian electricity.

Mostafa Rajabi emphasized that the existing contract remains in effect, and Iraq will uphold its commitments.

Rajabi clarified that Iran prioritizes domestic electricity supply, and exports to Iraq are conducted during off-peak hours in accordance with contractual obligations.

He also noted that discussions between the two nations have resulted in an agreement to settle Iraq’s overdue payments for electricity imports as soon as possible, with a portion already paid last month.

Regarding potential US pressure affecting electricity exports to Turkey and Russia, Rajabi stated that negotiations for electricity trade with the countries are ongoing and are expected to yield results in the near future.

He expressed optimism about expanding Iran’s electricity trade with regional partners, underscoring the importance of such collaborations for Iran’s energy sector.

While Iraq faces worsening power shortages, the US ended on Sunday sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity from Iran.

