Ministry: US will Fail to Obstruct Iran Oil Sales Efforts

The Iranian Ministry of Petroleum’s report stated the sanctioning of Mohsen Paknejad due to his significant efforts to sell Iran’s oil is one of the latest measures under the so-called US “maximum pressure” policy. These sanctions have been imposed while less than seven months have passed since he assumed his ministerial role.

It added Paknejad has repeatedly emphasized in this short period that Iran’s oil exports will never be halted and that the US maximum pressure policy has failed. He has also affirmed that Iran has devised numerous strategies to circumvent sanctions and sell its oil in global markets.

The Ministry of Petroleum further noted in its report among the notable statements made by Minister Paknejad during this time is his assertion that “there is no problem in selling

Iran’s oil” and that “necessary measures have been taken to counter the sanctions.”

The report emphasized that the US maximum pressure campaign will not only fail to hinder Iran’s efforts but will instead make Minister Paknejad and his team more determined to continue their path.

It said over the past years, Iran has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to bypass sanctions and, through various methods, continues to sell its oil in international markets.