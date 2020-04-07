Afghans in Iran Treated for Coronavirus for Free: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the Afghan nationals should be treated at Iranian hospitals free of charge like all Iranians.

Speaking in a teleconference with governors of several provinces, Rouhani also reiterated that health protocols must be carefully observed at the borders with Afghanistan as well.

He referred to the implementation of the Smart Social Distancing Plan and the resumption of the operation of low-risk jobs as of April 11, saying that the gradual reopening of occupations must be done with full care and observance of all health guidelines and principles.

“If the principles of hygiene are not followed well, it may be very dangerous,” stressed the president.

Noting that the disease and its spread should not be overlooked, Rouhani added, “People, businessmen and employees, who will start working as of April 11, must observe the principles of health with care and sensitivity. Of course, personal care is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease.”

“We want the people not to stay away from their social life and business, and we do not want the health care system fail in its measures to contain the virus,” maintained Rouhani.

He further mentioned this disease still exists, and it is not clear how long it will, so it must be tried to provide the conditions for people to live their lives while taking care of their health.

Regarding the reopening of schools and universities, he went on to say that there is no rush to reopen schools and universities. “We must ensure the full implementation of health guidelines and address the concerns of families in this regard.”