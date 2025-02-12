First Indian rail transit shipment arrives in Afghanistan via Iranian territory 

That’s according to CEO of the Afghanistan Rail Development Consortium Mostafa Rezaei.

He said the shipment consists of six containers of almonds and oilseeds. After crossing the Shamtigh rail border in the northeastern Iranian city of Khaf, the shipment reached the Roozanak station in Herat, Afghanistan.

Rezaei said the cargo was initially transported from India by ship to Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, and then transferred via Iran’s rail network to Afghanistan.

He noted that since the operational launch of the Khaf-Herat rail corridor earlier this year, the consortium has facilitated the transit of over 30,000 tons of export and transit cargo between Iran and Afghanistan by rail.

He underlined that following the launching of this rail corridor, trade balance between the two countries has improved with enhanced security, and transportation costs for traders and producers have been reduced.