Iran faced off Saudi Arabia in the semifinals of the Asian Beach Soccer Championship, emerging victorious with a 6–0 scoreline to advance to the final.

Seyed Mohammad Dastan and Ali Mirshekari each netted twice and Seyed Ali Nazeri and Mohammad Masoumizadeh each once for Iran.

The Iranian national beach soccer team will now face the winner of Japan vs. Oman in the final.

By reaching the semifinals, Iran automatically earned a World Cup berth.