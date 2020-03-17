UNICEF, UAE, Uzbekistan Send Aid to Iran amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran’s foreign ministry said it has received Uzbekistan’s humanitarian aid on Monday morning which included medical supplies.

An Uzbek plane brought the batch to Iran on March 16.

The United Arab Emirates also sent two aid planes carrying critical medical supplies to Iran to support Tehran’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 disease.

Abu Dhabi says the two aid aircraft contained over 32 metric tonnes of supplies, including boxes filled with thousands of pairs of gloves, surgical masks, and protective equipment.

On March 3, the UAE had contributed to a coronavirus aid mission to the Islamic Republic in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, WHO, by dispatching a UAE aircraft carrying 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies and five WHO experts.

Meanwhile, UNICEF’s third batch of supplies to fight COVID-19 outbreak arrived in Iran, on March 16, to protect the country’s healthcare providers.

According to Iran’s foreign ministry, in addition to medical supplies, UNICEF’s assistance includes Persian guidelines for protecting children against corona and creating a safe environment for children at home amid the outbreak in the society.

The second batch of UNICEF which arrived in Iran on March 3 weighed more than 3 metric tonnes. It contained two types of high-filtered respiratory surgical masks, surgical gowns as well as surgical goggles.

UNICEF shipped the first batch of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health personnel, weighing more than 1 metric tonne late February.