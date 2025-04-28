Iran president underlines stronger Azerbaijan ties with focus on economy, energy

In an interview with Azerbaijan’s state television, AzTV, on Sunday, the Iranian president outlined a vision for closer bilateral relations across multiple fields “without any limitations,” highlighting opportunities for collaboration in health, industry, trade, and joint investment initiatives.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to fostering regional relationships, he remarked, “Our primary focus is on cooperation and interaction with neighboring countries.”

Clean energy emerged as a key area for collaboration, with the president pointing to the Aras River as a “God-given resource” for generating sustainable energy through existing dams.

He also proposed joint ventures in solar and wind energy, calling on “industries and universities to take the lead in this endeavor.”

Academic partnerships were emphasized as a priority, with the president stating that “interaction among universities and professors is of utmost importance.”

President Pezeshkian also spoke about the historic and cultural ties uniting the two peoples, stressing that “borders between Iran and Azerbaijan are of no importance.”

He urged political leaders to prevent “irresponsible behavior by a few” from straining diplomatic ties, expressing Iran’s “deep love and affection for the Azerbaijani people.”

Addressing regional and international concerns, the president advocated respect for territorial integrity and peaceful dispute resolution, particularly between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We believe in respecting countries’ borders and resolving differences within the framework of international laws,” he affirmed.