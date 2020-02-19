The messages include “Wuhan, We Are with You”, “Help Wuhan Fight the Virus”, “Stay Strong”, “Viruses Will Die, But Kindness Won’t”, and “#Stay_Strong_China”.

“We hope that the Chinese nation overcome the crisis in peace and health together, in solidarity with the rest of the world,” Gholam-Hossein Mohammadi, the head of the Tehran municipality’s Centre for Communication and International Affairs, said about the event in a tweet.

The Chinese ambassador to Tehran also shared a video of the images screened on Azadi Tower during the event, thanking Tehran’s Municipality and citizens in a tweet in Persian.