On behalf of Iranian people, the Municipality of Tehran has lit up the capital’s iconic Azadi Tower with messages of sympathy with the Chinese nation in their fight against Coronavirus.

The messages include “Wuhan, We Are with You”, “Help Wuhan Fight the Virus”, “Stay Strong”, “Viruses Will Die, But Kindness Won’t”, and “#Stay_Strong_China”.

“We hope that the Chinese nation overcome the crisis in peace and health together, in solidarity with the rest of the world,” Gholam-Hossein Mohammadi, the head of the Tehran municipality’s Centre for Communication and International Affairs, said about the event in a tweet.

The Chinese ambassador to Tehran also shared a video of the images screened on Azadi Tower during the event, thanking Tehran’s Municipality and citizens in a tweet in Persian.

