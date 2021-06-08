Russia, China at Fault for Shortage of COVID-19 Vaccine in Iran: Expert

An Iranian medical expert says Russia and China have not kept their word in terms of providing vaccine doses on time, and that is why there are not enough coronavirus vaccines in the country now.

Alireza Naji, however, added the trend of COVID-19 inoculation in the country has not stopped.

“It seems a new consignment of vaccines will arrive in the country next week, but if it doesn’t, we should do something serious about that,” said Naji, the head of a virology research centre.

“Considering the talks held and promises made, some amount of vaccine is likely to be delivered to Iran by China or Russia. Still, I believe the problem remains,” he added.

“Unfortunately, due to the breach of promises by vaccine producing companies such as those in China and Russia, it has become very difficult for us to get vaccines,” he stressed.

He expressed hope the production of enough Iranian-made vaccines after clinical trials would help solve the problem to some extent.