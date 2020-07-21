Record-High Number of Iranians Die of COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Iran has confirmed 229 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, an all-time high number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

Health Ministry spokeswoman says the new fatalities raise the overall death toll to 14,634. In her press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 2,625 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 278,827.

According to the spokeswoman, 242,351 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, while 3,589 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 2,201,958 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country. Lari added that Khuzestan, Kerman, Ilam, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Alborz, Golestan, Zanjan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Fars, and Khorasan Razavi are considered as “red zones”.