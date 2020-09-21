Rashti-Style Crochet: An Ancient Iranian Art

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Rashtidoozi is a type of traditional Iranian crochet where cloth is decorated with colourful silk thread.

Rashtidoozi, literally meaning “Rashti-style crochet”, is an old art originally practiced in the northern Iranian city of Rasht. The art has its roots in ancient history and is still alive.Rashti-Style Crochet 2

It is one of the most ancient handicrafts of the city of Rasht and has been registered on the National Intangible Heritage list. Rashti-style crochet works are mostly produced by women and used to decorate curtains, hats, clothes, tablecloth, bedspread, etc.Rashti-Style Crochet 3

Rashtidoozi products are usually decorated with fixed patterns which have been used since old times, though some more modern and creative patterns are used as well.Rashti-Style Crochet 4

There is no precise recorded history of Rashtidoozi, but some handicrafts experts believe the art has an ancient history and dates back to the Achaemenid era.Rashti-Style Crochet 5

