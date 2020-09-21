Rashti-Style Crochet: An Ancient Iranian Art

Rashtidoozi is a type of traditional Iranian crochet where cloth is decorated with colourful silk thread.

Rashtidoozi, literally meaning “Rashti-style crochet”, is an old art originally practiced in the northern Iranian city of Rasht. The art has its roots in ancient history and is still alive.

It is one of the most ancient handicrafts of the city of Rasht and has been registered on the National Intangible Heritage list. Rashti-style crochet works are mostly produced by women and used to decorate curtains, hats, clothes, tablecloth, bedspread, etc.

Rashtidoozi products are usually decorated with fixed patterns which have been used since old times, though some more modern and creative patterns are used as well.

There is no precise recorded history of Rashtidoozi, but some handicrafts experts believe the art has an ancient history and dates back to the Achaemenid era.